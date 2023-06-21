Lynn Sheffield Simmons

Argyle resident Lynn Sheffield Simmons is pictured with Bo and the Night Intruder, part of her book series Bo, the Famous Retriever. Simmons died Saturday at the age of 88 after a brief illness. 

 Courtesy photo

Lynn Sheffield Simmons was considered the foremost historian of Argyle. But friends remembered her as a tireless writer, organizer and volunteer.

Simmons died Saturday after a short illness. She was 88 years old.

