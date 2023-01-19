Argyle house fire
Smoke rises from the roof of an Argyle home that burned early Thursday. The fire caused extensive damage to the home.

 Courtesy photo/Denton County ESD No. 1

No injuries are reported in a house fire that displaced three people Thursday morning, according to a press release from Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.

At about 6:30 a.m., ESD No. 1 was dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of Stonecrest Road in Argyle. The call was upgraded to a working fire at about 6:32 a.m. after the homeowner confirmed there was a fire in the attic.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

