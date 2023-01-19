No injuries are reported in a house fire that displaced three people Thursday morning, according to a press release from Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.
At about 6:30 a.m., ESD No. 1 was dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of Stonecrest Road in Argyle. The call was upgraded to a working fire at about 6:32 a.m. after the homeowner confirmed there was a fire in the attic.
When emergency services personnel arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic and roof. They confirmed all three adult residents and five dogs were safely evacuated from the home. The fire was extinguished by 7:11 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. But the damage to the home was extensive, “likely a total loss,” Public Information Officer Megan Reynolds said.
Additional units from the Denton Fire Department, Justin Fire Department, Flower Mound Fire Department and Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department were requested to respond to the fire. The Argyle Police Department and Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted.
ESD No. 1 requested the Red Cross assist the family with any needs while they are displaced.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.