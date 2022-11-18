Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, left, stands near a fire engine at the Argyle Fire Department along with other fire personnel in this September 2020 file photo.
Argyle's former fire chief, Troy Mac Hohenberger, was indicted Friday, accused of using more than $490,000 in fire district funds to pay for personal credit card bills.
Hohenberger, 72, was charged with federal violations of misusing and stealing funds from the Argyle fire district, now known as Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, and making false statements to the U.S. Department of Labor, according to the indictment.
The indictment alleges he took money from the fire district's operating account, which received federal funds in the form of Medicare reimbursements, and used them to pay bills for cash advancements at casinos, for payments to a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal uses.
Hohenberger allegedly failed to fund firefighter retirement accounts in the time required by federal regulation and embezzled or stole the funds, according to the indictment. The indictment alleges he made false statements to the firefighter retirement plan, which is Employee Retirement Income Security Act-qualified, on a form submitted to the Labor Department.
If convicted, Hohenberger faces up to 10 years in federal prison. The case is being investigated by the FBI and Department of Labor.
A lawsuit filed against his department alleges he stole money from firefighters’ pension account.
FBI agents searched the fire district's administrative office Thursday, the Record-Chronicle's news partner KXAS-TV (NBC5) reported Thursday.
NBC5 reports that a former firefighter, Harold “Trey” Ring, filed a federal lawsuit against the fire department in August, alleging pension money for 46 Argyle firefighters was misappropriated over the past five years.
The suit alleges Hohenberger had maintained the department’s finances since at least 2010, other published media reports indicated.
“We’re surprised the FBI has raided the fire department but not shocked,” Ring’s attorney, Eric Roberson, told NBC5. “The financial mismanagement they’ve admitted to is already clear.”
Hohenberger retired from the district earlier in 2022 after 30 years of service, a job posting for a new fire chief states.
