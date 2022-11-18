Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger
Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, left, stands near a fire engine at the Argyle Fire Department along with other fire personnel in this September 2020 file photo.

 DRC file photo

Argyle's former fire chief, Troy Mac Hohenberger, was indicted Friday, accused of using more than $490,000 in fire district funds to pay for personal credit card bills.

Hohenberger, 72, was charged with federal violations of misusing and stealing funds from the Argyle fire district, now known as Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, and making false statements to the U.S. Department of Labor, according to the indictment. 

Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger

Mac Hohenberger

