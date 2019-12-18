Following an announcement early Wednesday afternoon by Mayor Donald Moser, Emmitt Jackson will take over as Argyle's police chief.
According to an announcement posted online Wednesday, Jackson has worked as chief of police in Keene since 2017 and is expected to take over in Argyle on Jan. 2. Keene, a town in Johnson County, is about halfway between Burleson and Alvarado.
Argyle's previous chief, Temple Cottle, announced his retirement earlier this year. Cottle took over in the summer of 2018 after longtime Police Chief William "Tom" Tackett retired in March 2018.
Jackson has worked in law enforcement for 17 years, according to the announcement, and has degrees from both the University of North Texas and Lamar University.