Donald Moser, the mayor of Argyle, is resigning from his position before he begins more intense treatment for cancer.
Moser, who was sworn into office in May 2017, was diagnosed with cancer shortly after he began in the position. He was elected for a second term last year.
"I am now facing more intense treatment and do not feel that I will be able to fulfill these obligations to the high expectations the citizens and town staff deserve," he said in his letter of resignation.
His resignation will be considered at the next Argyle Town Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 3.