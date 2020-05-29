Argyle announced this week four finalists for town manager.
The town council hired an executive search firm, which helped it winnow 45 applicants to the final four: Danny Brown, currently the district manager for two public cemetery districts in southern California; Mike Murray, currently the Clyde city administrator; Jim Gray, currently the city of Taylor public works director; and Rich Olson, currently the city manager of Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
The candidates will be interviewed Tuesday.