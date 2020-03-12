EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that Argyle fans will be allowed to purchase tickets prior to Friday afternoon's Class 4A semifinal.
Fans of the Argyle boys basketball team will be able to purchase tickets at the gate for Friday afternoon's Class 4A semifinal, despite the UIL announcing Thursday it had limited fan access to the state tournament amid growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus).
In a press release, the UIL said there would be normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold, except for a limited number for the championship game.
Argyle superintendent Dr. Telena Wright said Argyle is being allowed to sell tickets because the district did not pre-sell tickets for the semifinal since the district has been closed for spring break.
"Argyle ISD fans are going to be allowed to buy tickets to the semifinal game, which begins at 1:30 p.m. against Stafford, at a designated window," Wright said.
Wright added the window number, as well as the time the window will open, has not been finalized yet.
Only Argyle fans will be able to purchase tickets at the designated window. Relatives of Argyle fans or students will either have to be in line with Argyle fans, or the Argyle fan will have to purchase a ticket for the relative.
Wright said herself, along with Argyle girls basketball coach and girls athletic coordinator Chance Westmoreland, will be at the window to help facilitate ticket sales.
"Argyle fans will be required to have the same kind of identification they have when buying championship tickets," Wright said. "They will need to have their ID, generally their driver license, with a zip code on it, to buy a ticket."
The UIL announced in a press release Thursday morning that the state tournament would take place with a limited number of fans in attendance.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”
The UIL is releasing the following daily procedures for limited attendance:
Thursday, March 12:
Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.
Friday, March 13:
Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.
Saturday, March 14:
Each school will be allotted 500 tickets to be sold following semifinal games and until the limit is reached. All-Tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday. Previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place.
Looking at historical data and in consultation with Alamodome event staff, the UIL reasonably believes that this limit allows for attendees to have additional space and limit contact with other attendees.
The UIL is also working closely with the Alamodome to ensure appropriate preventative measures are being taken. The facility has put several safeguards in place including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation initiatives before and during the tournament in locker rooms and throughout high traffic areas, as well as wiping down seats between sessions.
As this is a fluid situation, the UIL will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed.