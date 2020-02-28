The Argyle Town Council has called for two propositions on the May 2 ballot.
One proposition asks Argyle area voters to consider a Municipal Development District. The special taxing district would allow the city to extend its authority to assess some sales tax in its extra-territorial jurisdiction.
The second proposition would dissolve the town's current economic development corporation, which collects a 0.25% sales tax within town limits, in lieu of the new special taxing district.
Voters in both the town limits and the extra-territorial jurisdiction will see the propositions on the ballot.
If voters approve both propositions, the new special taxing district would continue the current sales tax assessment, and extend that sales tax jurisdiction to several areas just outside the town limits but still within the town's planning authority for economic development.
More information is available on the town website, argyletx.com.