The Argyle Police Department hosted a panel discussion last week on community bias and policing.
The panelists included the police chiefs from Argyle and Lake Dallas, a police captain from Northlake, faith leaders and community members.
“I felt that the George Floyd incident presented a unique opportunity for that dialogue because all of us, whether we wear a badge or not, can agree it never should have happened,” Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said in a press release.
The city recorded the discussion for streaming online. It can be found at argyletx.swagit.com/play/07012020-952.