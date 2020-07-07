DRC_Discover Denton_39JW.jpg

The police station building in Argyle, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

The Argyle Police Department hosted a panel discussion last week on community bias and policing.

The panelists included the police chiefs from Argyle and Lake Dallas, a police captain from Northlake, faith leaders and community members.

“I felt that the George Floyd incident presented a unique opportunity for that dialogue because all of us, whether we wear a badge or not, can agree it never should have happened,” Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said in a press release.

The city recorded the discussion for streaming online. It can be found at argyletx.swagit.com/play/07012020-952.

— Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe

PEGGY HEINKEL-WOLFE can be reached at 940-566-6881 and via Twitter at @phwolfeDRC.

