In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.49 a gallon, found at the Short Stop station off Fort Worth Drive. That price is 19 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week, but it appears to be an outlier — with the next-closest price being 37 cents more.
Gas prices have soared on rising demand, with AAA on Thursday reporting an 11-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $3.90 a gallon.
That price is $1.28 more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average price also jumped 11 cents on the week, to $4.25 a gallon — $1.32 more than during the first week of May 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $3.99 per gallon, while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $3.77 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw upticks in pump prices slightly below the state at large, with the average price in Dallas increasing 9 cents, to $3.97 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also rose 9 cents, to $3.96 a gallon.
Pump prices rose again over the past week due primarily to the high cost of crude oil, AAA reported. Fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outweighs the demand concerns prompted by the impact of COVID-19 on China’s economy. The cost of a barrel of crude continues to exceed $100 as the market weighs the European Union imposing possible new sanctions on Russian oil, AAA noted. The price of oil accounts for about 60% of pump prices.
Drivers in Texas are paying the ninth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.76 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.