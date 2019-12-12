The availability in Denton of gasoline priced at less than $2 a gallon was brief and fleeting, as prices across the state and region soared this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting the Texas average price jumping 2 cents to $2.24 a gallon.
That price is 16 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dipped 4 cents on the week, to $2.57 a gallon — 13 cents more than in 2018.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.47, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the steepest spikes on the week, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington climbing 8 cents to $2.28 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.08 a gallon, found at the Exceleron station off East University Drive and Village East Drive. Just last week, the lowest reported price had dipped below $2 a gallon, settling at $1.98.
Despite the increases locally, AAA reported that gasoline stocks have steadily been increasing in recent weeks, paving the way for cheaper gas prices in several Texas cities and across the country. AAA Texas expects regional stocks to continue to grow and drive gas prices even cheaper through year-end.
At 94%, regional refinery rates are at their highest since early September. AAA expects inventory levels to continue to build, which will help keep gas prices cheaper in the month ahead.