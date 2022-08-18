In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.29, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 13 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
The streak of declining gas prices could be coming to an end, as AAA on Thursday reported a 3-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $3.46 a gallon, amid increasing demand.
That price is 62 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dropped 6 cents, to $3.93 a gallon — 75 cents more per gallon than during the third week of August 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $3.64 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $3.13 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region were among the few who actually saw price spikes this week, with the average price in Dallas jumping 10 cents, to $3.48 a gallon while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose 9 cents, to $3.47 a gallon.
For the ninth consecutive week, the Texas statewide gas price average has fallen. However, the pace seems to be slowing as demand increased week to week and regional supplies dropped, AAA noted. The Energy Information Administration reports that over the past week, demand for gasoline rose to the second-highest level this year at 9.35 million barrels per day. The only time demand has been higher was leading into the Independence Day holiday weekend. While some areas across Texas saw weekly fuel price averages increase, overall most retail pump price averages are still falling as crude oil continues to stay below $100 per barrel, AAA reported.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $5.34 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.