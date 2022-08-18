Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.29, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 13 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

The streak of declining gas prices could be coming to an end, as AAA on Thursday reported a 3-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $3.46 a gallon, amid increasing demand.

That price is 62 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dropped 6 cents, to $3.93 a gallon — 75 cents more per gallon than during the third week of August 2021.

