In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $4.29 a gallon, found at The Dam Store off Running Bear Road and the Short Stop station off Fort Worth Drive. That price is 16 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Another week, another record high gas price, as high demand and soaring crude prices propelled the statewide average gas price to $4.29 — up 19 cents on the week, AAA reported Thursday.
That price is $1.53 more than during the time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 17 cents on the week, to $4.59 a gallon — $1.55 more than during the third week of May 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Fort Worth-Arlington and Dallas areas are paying the most on average at $4.40 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $4.01 per gallon.
For the Dallas-Fort Worth region, the average price in Dallas rose 21 cents on the week, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington jumped 22 cents.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $4.29 a gallon, found at The Dam Store off Running Bear Road and the Short Stop station off Fort Worth Drive. That price is 16 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
The statewide gas price average continues to hit record highs as crude oil inched up to $115 a barrel earlier this week, AAA reported. U.S. demand increased week to week while regional supplies dipped. The all-time high prices come as 3.2 million Texans plan to travel over the Memorial Day Weekend, according to AAA Texas data.
Drivers in Texas are paying the 14th-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.06 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.