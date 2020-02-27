Gas prices continued to climb this week across the U.S. and state, but Denton drivers saw a reprieve, with prices at the pump posting a double-digit drop.
AAA on Thursday reported a 2-cent increase in the statewide average price of a gallon of regular unleaded, to $2.16 — a penny less per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average price saw a penny increase, to $2.47 a gallon — 7 cents more than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.38, while drivers in Laredo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.06 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw average prices dip while the rest of the state saw increases, with a 3-dent dip in Dallas to $2.12 a gallon and a penny drop in Fort Worth-Arlington to $2.16 per gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest-available price as $2.03 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 10 cents lower than the lowest-available price reported last week.
Texas still has some of the least expensive gas price averages in the country, AAA noted; however, prices are up week to week thanks to decreased gasoline stocks and maintenance at regional refineries. Crude oil prices were on the rise until the start of this week but have since dropped.
Crude oil prices may continue to fluctuate as concerns regarding the coronavirus are mounting, AAA warned. The market continues to worry that reduced global travel and a slowdown in production in China, the world’s second-largest crude consuming country, will reduce crude demand this year.