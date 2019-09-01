No. Motorists have begun parking on that bit of pavement in front of the Department of Public Safety building, which wedges in more cars than parallel parking did, but that's not what the painted white stripes indicate.
The striping indicates the area is part of Loop 288, a state highway, and is a no-parking zone, according to Lonny Haschel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Haschel said the manager of the Denton DPS office is aware of the parking problem along Loop 288, one of many indicators of overcrowding at the office.
"The office manager has been in contact with [the Texas Department of Transportation] and there are plans to improve the markings to indicate the area is not for parking," Haschel said.