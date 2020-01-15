Approximately $1.8 million is now destined to flow into the building that once housed Cupboard Natural Foods and Cafe.
Money was allotted for the project following a vote Tuesday evening by the Denton ISD school board.
Tucked into the consent agenda alongside 12 other items, a contract with architectural firm Corgan Associates Inc. to renovate 200 W. Congress St. received unanimous approval from the board.
The Cupboard operated out of that building from 1995 until 2018, at which point it shuttered its doors.
The board voted to purchase the property in early October, and the $2,156,183 sale was finalized later that month.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson confirmed in October the building would hold technology employees, hardware and fiber infrastructure in a centralized location.
If all goes according to plan, the building might be finished sometime this summer. That would see offices, a small repair area and enough cubicles to fit the district's roughly 40 technology employees, who could then take up residence at the facility for approximately 40 hours per week.
Paul Andress, executive director of operations for Denton ISD, said those employees are currently spread across a handful of other buildings in the district. He said he hopes to have a schematic design ready to present to the board during its Feb. 25 meeting.
Andress said the building was completely gutted by the previous owners as part of the purchase agreement, leaving just a shell. A new roof, HVAC setup and electrical wiring will be needed.
He said having the building gutted ahead of time will make the process smoother for the district, something he wished had been done when Denton ISD first bought 401 N. Elm Street in April 2018 with plans of using it as a technology center.
That building, which used to house home health and hospice group Daybreak Venture, is less than a five-minute walk from the former Cupboard building. District board members voted to sell the facility to the city of Denton in September.
The agenda item approving the renovation project voted on by board members Tuesday claimed the "sale of the previously purchased Daybreak building freed the funds to purchase and renovate the Cupboard building."