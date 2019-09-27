The Texas Attorney General’s Office and a state district court judge agreed this week that the Denton Central Appraisal District can withhold some documents from public view as they fall under a rule of evidence.
The U.S. Department of Justice has an interest in those documents, according to court filings.
The parties settled a four-month-old lawsuit over the documents this week. Earlier this year, a former reporter with Community Impact Newspapers made a routine open-records request to learn more about a law firm hired to investigate Denton appraisal district management practices. At first, the state attorney general’s office sided with the requestor and ordered the documents to be released. Then, the appraisal district sued the attorney general in a Travis County district court to shield the documents.
Most of the case pivoted on alleged inconsistencies in the attorney general’s review of attorney billing statements and related emails, which could reveal information otherwise protected by attorney-client privilege. In its pleadings, the appraisal district’s attorneys also revealed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas had an interest in the case.
A spokeswoman for the Eastern District, Davilyn Walston, did not respond to a request for comment this week and previously declined to comment on the case, saying that if an investigation existed, it would be considered an ongoing investigation and against Department of Justice policy to comment.
Once the federal law enforcement agency’s interest came to light, the judge sealed the documents in the case.
Court records also showed that Community Impact Newspapers had the right to argue for release of the records and did not. Editor Valerie Wigglesworth declined to comment.
The appraisal district retained the firm Fanning Harper Martinson Brandt & Kutchin in April 2018 and the investigation was still ongoing in January. At least part of the investigation included a confidential survey of appraisal district employees asking their knowledge of improper relationships between employees and property owners as well as other matters of public integrity.
The Denton Record-Chronicle recently uncovered records of a religious property tax exemption that appraisal district officials discovered sometime after April 2018 had been “erroneously applied.”
The Denton Central Appraisal District’s board of directors adopted a new employee policy that prohibited moonlighting and added requirements meant to shore up ethical behavior among the district’s many licensed real estate appraisers.
However, the board did not prohibit employees from seeking public office with the policy change. The Texas Legislature outlawed it several months later. The district’s chief appraiser, Rudy Durham, must leave his post as mayor of Lewisville by the end of the year in order to keep his job.