About 30 Denton Central Appraisal District employees filled a small meeting room Thursday afternoon — about one-third of the entire staff — to tell board members they were concerned about the agency’s future and the day's agenda.
None of the employees left the room after Chairman Charles Stafford said the board would not name a deputy appraiser for administration — the behind-closed-doors agenda item that appeared to trigger the most anxiety among the rank and file.
The Denton Central Appraisal District, like other appraisal districts statewide, is charged with independently determining the values for all residential, commercial and personal property. Those values, in turn, become the basis of the property tax rolls for area school districts, cities, special taxing districts and the county. The appraisal district board is elected by the elected officials of the schools, cities and the county.
The district board recently negotiated an exit package for its former chief appraiser, Rudy Durham, but has not named an interim chief appraiser.
Three longtime district employees spoke directly to the board during public comment as the others lined up for moral support.
Paul Deleon, a quality control specialist, asked whether he could attend the closed session. He told the board that employee concerns don’t always make it up the chain of command.
“I don’t know how to get your ear,” Deleon said.
Stafford told Deleon he would not be allowed in the room during the closed session, but fellow board member George Pryor encouraged Deleon and other employees to feel free to address the board directly.
Loretta Gregg, a trainer for the district, told the board that it was important that a new chief appraiser be able to write job descriptions and reorganize the district as they saw fit, including deciding who would serve as their deputy appraiser.
“It’s in the best interest of the district to let the chief appraiser make that decision,” Gregg said.
Karen Singleton, a supervisor in the commercial appraisal division, urged the board to remember that the decision they make would affect the people standing before them, both for the short term and possibly for the rest of their working life.
“Every employee should have an equal opportunity to achieve their goals,” Singleton said, adding that the employees hoped for a new chief appraiser who was both willing to work with them and lead them.
The district has faced scrutiny for more than a year, including an internal investigation into management practices by an outside law firm and the revelation that several properties inappropriately received long-running religious exemptions.
A routine open records request triggered a lawsuit this summer between the district and the Texas Attorney General’s Office, ultimately blocking the release of the documents. The district’s lawyers cited, in part, a U.S. Department of Justice interest in the case to block release of the documents.
After a brief closed-door meeting to discuss the search for a new chief appraiser, the board authorized Stafford to hire an outside executive search firm and begin the search.
Although the board’s election is not final, Stafford is expected to return to the five-member board, as is Pryor and incumbents Roy Atwood and Dave Terre. Michael Hassett did not run again and is expected to be replaced by Flower Mound resident Bryan Webb, although Lewisville ISD must recast its ballots.
In their motion to authorize the search, board members said they would consider both internal and external candidates who not only fit the state requirements for a chief appraiser but also had management experience.
Hassett thanked employees for airing their concerns.
“We appreciate this feedback,” he said. “You’re the reason we’re taking the steps we’re taking.”
Terre agreed.
“We don’t take this lightly,” Terre said. “We will take the utmost care to get the right person.”