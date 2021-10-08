A 51-year-old apartment manager was booked into the Denton City Jail Thursday morning for allegedly stealing money from her employer.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the case is an “ongoing investigation with roughly $10,000 verified as stolen” by Friday afternoon.
The woman allegedly stole the money from Country Park Apartments, which is located at 1606 E. McKinney St., over the course of the past two years.
“Looks like [the suspect] would cash or deposit the money order for rent into her own account or name rather than enter them into the business account,” Beckwith said Friday.
As of Friday, the charge against her was categorized as theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Initial police reports available Friday did not include further details about how the investigation was conducted.
Other reports
200 block of Avenue G — Two handguns and a bag of what police believe to be cocaine were allegedly found in a driver’s center console after his Thursday arrest.
Officers were patrolling the 100 block of Avenue A just before 2 a.m. Thursday when they saw a man driving strangely.
“We observed a vehicle drive slow and then stop at a green light,” Beckwith said Friday.
Police reports state he drove forward a few more feet before again stopping at the same green light.
Officers followed the driver and noted he swerved into a bike lane and turned without signaling. They pulled him over in the 200 block of Avenue G where they noted red, watery eyes, slurred speech, the smell of alcohol, staggering and swaying on the part of the 29-year-old driver.
Police determined he was likely intoxicated even though the driver repeatedly claimed he hadn’t consumed any illegal substances or alcohol.
He was placed under arrest. Officers eventually obtained a warrant from a judge and had hospital personnel perform a blood draw to determine whether the man was intoxicated.
Officers searched the 29-year-old’s vehicle and took an inventory of its contents prior to a tow truck arriving to move it out of the road, during which officers found evidence to place two more charges on the driver.
“We located two handguns and a small wrap of a white powder believed to be cocaine in the center console,” Beckwith said.
The same powder was found in the driver’s seat and on a book inside the car. Police reports did not indicated what types of handguns were found in the vehicle, nor did they list what book had the alleged cocaine on its surface.
A field test indicated the substance was likely cocaine, and it weighed approximately 2.5 grams with weight of the packaging included.
The 29-year-old was ultimately booked into the Denton City Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 390 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.