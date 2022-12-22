Are you struggling to fill your or your child’s prescriptions right now? You’re not alone. A reported nationwide shortage of common antibiotics and children’s over-the-counter cold and flu medications threaten to make healing from the deluge of spreading illnesses even harder.

Unseasonably high spikes in cases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, increased demand for certain medications, leading large pharmacy retailers to issue limits this week on how much medication parents can buy at one time.

