Avilla Trails in Fort Worth includes two-and three-bedroom detached homes as well as one-bedroom duplexes, along with amenities such as a pool and dog park. Similar communities have also been developed in other parts North Texas, including Justin.
A new community of homes in Fort Worth continues a nationwide trend of builders offering an alternative to renting in large apartment complexes or buying a home.
NexMetro Communities, a developer of rental communities across the Sun Belt, has opened the 230-home Avilla Trails in Fort Worth east of the intersection of Chisolm Trail Parkway and Altamesa Boulevard.
The property includes two- and three-bedroom detached homes as well as duplexes, all exclusively for renters. Available homes in the community start at $1,692 a month for a one-bedroom unit and $2,251 for a detached two-bedroom home, according to the community’s website.
Ryan Griffis, managing director of NexMetro in Dallas-Fort Worth, said many of its local residents have the means to buy a home but are instead choosing to rent.
“Demand for single-family rental homes remains incredibly strong as consumers seek this unique lifestyle experience that combines the best of a single-story detached home and mortgage-free, maintenance-free leased living,” Griffis said in a statement.
One of the first companies to jump into the single-family rental business, NexMetro has built 7,000-plus homes, with more than $1 billion in properties completed or in development including Avilla Fossil Creek and Avilla Boat Club in Fort Worth, Avilla Reserve in Justin and several other properties in North Texas.
Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the top U.S. markets for new rental single-family home communities. In 2021, Dallas-Fort Worth builders started 3,885 rental houses — about 7% of total single-family home construction, according to Residential Strategies.