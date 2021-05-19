Another Denton County man who allegedly recorded himself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot was arrested Monday.
Kerry Wayne Persick, 41, of Trophy Club turned himself in to federal authorities Monday in Fort Worth. Persick is one of at least 23 North Texans to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot where hundreds of people stormed the Capitol.
Persick is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol, according to court records.
He was released on conditions that he must not violate federal, state or local laws on release, cooperate with DNA sample collection, advise the proper authorities in writing before changing his residence or phone number and must appear in court as required.
According to court records, a federal agent reviewed footage from inside the Capitol showing Persick walking in a corridor.
Court records show an undisclosed tipster who has known Persick for about 20 years submitted information online to the FBI regarding Persick. The tip was a photo of Persick wearing a red Make America Great Again hat and sunglasses in a crowd of other people believed to be at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The tipster told agents that someone texted them a photo showing Persick among a crowd of people as well as a short video, allegedly recorded by Persick, showing him inside the Capitol.
The first riot arrest connected to Denton County happened on Jan. 15. The FBI arrested Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Carrollton, who documented the day’s events on social media. Two others who flew with her were arrested a month after the riot. A self-proclaimed Proud Boy was arrested in Corinth.
Daniel Caldwell of The Colony allegedly assaulted Capitol police officers, and David Lee Judd of Carrollton allegedly threw a flaming object at officers.