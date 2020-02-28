James Clayton Freeman, 37, an artist, filed Friday to run for Denton City Council.
He joins four other people who hope to finish out the term for District 2. Keely Briggs resigned her seat, effective in May, to run for mayor against fellow council member Gerard Hudspeth, who similarly resigned his District 1 council seat to run.
Freeman has appointed himself as campaign treasurer.
He joins four other candidates who have filed for the ballot: retiree Connie Baker, 74; photographer Jon Hohman, 46; paralegal Kady Finley, 26; and delivery manager Daniel Clanton, 49.
Two other candidates filed for District 1, Birdia Johnson and George Ferrie.
The last day candidates can file for either District 1 or 2 is Tuesday. The election is May 2.
If no District 2 candidate is able to win a majority of the votes, the race heads to a runoff on June 13.