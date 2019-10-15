The University of North Texas Alumni Association will honor several outstanding alumni during the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Achievement Awards later this month.
The private ticketed event and dinner will be the 54th anniversary of the program, and recognize several alumni.
Three men will be awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award: George Foster, president and CEO of Foster Marketing, class of 1972; Steve Holmes, former CEO of Starplex Cinemas, class of 1980; and Alan "Al" McNatt, owner and president of McNatt Properties, class of 1968.
The Distinguished Young Alumni Award will recognize Keith and Sarah Walters, who both graduated in 2003. The pair owns Walters Wedding Estates, an award winning wedding venue group with several venues like Denton's Wildwood Inn.
Three alumni will be presented the Outstanding Alumni Service award, which honors people who have provided volunteer service to UNT and the community. Recipients will be: Linda Creagh, the first recipient of a UNT doctoral degree in chemistry who has volunteered on several UNT committees and advisory boards; Roberto "Bob" Garza, who graduated in 1974 and is active in the UNT Multicultural Center to help bolster the Hispanic student population; and Cathy Nelson Hartman, the creator of UNT Digital Libraries' Portal to Texas History who graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees from UNT.
John and Shelley Alexander will get the Ulys Knight Spirit Award, two supporters who established an academic scholarship.
The Generations of Excellence Award, which recognizes families that have served UNT over multiple generations, will go to Drew Springer Sr. and Drew Springer Jr. The family contributes to athletics, the College of Business and the Greek Life Center.