The Village Church of Denton will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving banquet on Thursday.
“This is a free community banquet for anyone that'd like a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day,” event organizer Stephanie Mabe said. The event aims to serve anyone who wants to share a hot meal with someone else on Thanksgiving.
The banquet will begin serving food at 11 a.m. and will continue to serve food until the organizers run out. “We will be doing dine-in, and toward the end, we will start doing take-away, but we hope to serve primarily dine-in,” Mabe said.
The banquet, which has been running for nearly 35 years, serves roughly 2,000 people each year, most of whom are homeless individuals; however, Mabe noted that “from time to time, there are also people who just want to share a meal with someone on Thanksgiving.”
“We’re looking forward to serving this year, since we missed it last year because of COVID,” Mabe said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Village wasn’t able to host an in-person banquet in 2020, opting instead to host a food pickup service using a mobile catering company to cook and serve the meals on Thanksgiving.
Organizers invite anyone to help serve at the banquet, as well as leading up to the event; however because of COVID-19 restrictions, servers must be over the age of 15.
There is no request for food donations for the banquet at this time, but the church will be accepting food if individuals choose to donate for the event.
“Our number one request is for all hands on deck,” Mabe said. “Boots on the ground. We need people here slicing bread, cutting turkeys, pouring drinks, things like that.”
The banquet will take place Thursday at Calhoun Middle School, 709 W. Congress St.