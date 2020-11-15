Monday marks the start of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign, a campaign where law enforcement officials in the state will be looking more closely for drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt.
The heightened enforcement period will run from Monday to Nov. 29 as Thanksgiving approaches and more drivers hit the road, according to a TxDOT news release.
All traffic and patrol officers with the Denton Police Department will be asked to focus on occupants being properly secured in every type of vehicle, a department spokesperson said Friday.
A total of 925 traffic deaths involved unbuckled drivers or passengers in 2019, the TxDOT release says.
The campaign first began in 2002, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates it has saved more than 6,234 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries and resulted in $23.6 billion in savings since then.
According to the department, they made 18 safety belt-related citations in 2019 during the “Click It or Ticket” campaign from May 20, 2019, to June 2, 2019. Fifteen involved drivers not wearing seat belts, two were passengers and one citation involved an unrestrained child. The total amount of fines assessed came out to $2,892.
Every vehicle occupant must be wearing a seat belt or they risk facing a fine of up to $200. Children younger than 8 years and shorter than 4 feet, 9 inches must be properly secured in a child safety seat or booster seat or the driver faces a fine up to $250.