The DIME Store’s annual Handmade Harvest popped up Saturday and once again gave local makers a chance to show new and popular products to the Denton community.
The Handmade Harvest, hosted by the DIME Store, brings together dozens of local, independent makers to showcase their prints, ceramics, jewelry and other handmade products.
“With the culture of online shopping, going to a brick and mortar store and knowing the maker is also living here [is a way people are] supporting the local economy in a big way,” said coordinator Marissa Castilleja.
Among the dozens of makers, shoppers can find unique takes on the products offered.
Austin Street Skincare was one of a few beauty-related makers at the event. Opposed to others, owner Caitlin Crawford offers beard tonic, a cleanser, a serum and more.
The beauty business, which includes skincare, is a $500 billion dollar industry that continues to grow. The industry is also continuing to move forward in sustainable practices, such as using clean ingredients and methods that don’t harm the environment, and Crawford says she practices the same methods with her company.
“It’s important to me that everything we make is gentle and nourishing for skin and that we’re careful where I source materials from,” Crawford said.
From the several products available, Crawford said the one that’s special to her is the beard tonic. It’s meant to moisturize the skin and beard. She said it’s special to her because she formulated it with her husband, Clint.
“Inspiring is a word that feels overused and silly [to describe Handmade Harvest], but it is to look around and see neighbors and friends creating and adding more beauty to our city,” Crawford said. “It makes me proud to live in Denton.”
A creator who showcases love for their city and state is Robin Koehn. Her designs are Texas-centric and she had a display of collectible Texas city stickers ready for sale.
“I love living in Texas,” Koehn said. “Some other places I’ve traveled to, you see local people repping their town, and I want Texas to have more Texas pride.”
Koehn said she majored in graphic design and started doing a lot of this art over the summer.
“I really like making things and seeing people’s reactions when selling,” Koehn said.
There are several jewelers at the Handmade Harvest as well, but Amanda Morse’s designs had a different look. Her earrings offered brighter colors and big, statement pieces without the heavy weight.
Morse’s earrings are made with polymer clay.
“What attracted me most to polymer is I can do so much [with it], and I love colors,” Morse said. “It’s a versatile medium in terms of jewelry. I love that it’s lightweight.”
This was Morse’s first year as a vendor at Handmade Harvest, but she’s attended before as a customer.
“[Handmade Harvest] has definitely grown — I think it’s gotten a better crowd with time,” Morse said. “Denton has a community of appreciating makers.”