DRC_HandmadeHarvest4.jpg
Buy Now

Laura Stukel, left, talks to Brady Black from Serious Creatures during Handmade Harvest in 2015.

 DRC file photo

Handmade Harvest

set for Saturday

The 10th annual Handmade Harvest featuring dozens of local makers is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.

There will be more than 50 independent makers, live screen-printing, food trucks and cocktails at the event, which lasts until 4 p.m. Vendors will sell a range of goods from pottery, jewelry and candle makers to home decor, soaps and art prints. 

The event is organized by Shelley Christner, the owner of the DIME Store, a shop on McKinney Street where a collective of local artists sell their handmade goods. 

Tickets cost $2.50 in advance at dimehandmadeharvest.com and $5 at the door. Children and teens under 18 are free to attend.

Recommended for you