Handmade Harvest
set for Saturday
The 10th annual Handmade Harvest featuring dozens of local makers is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
There will be more than 50 independent makers, live screen-printing, food trucks and cocktails at the event, which lasts until 4 p.m. Vendors will sell a range of goods from pottery, jewelry and candle makers to home decor, soaps and art prints.
The event is organized by Shelley Christner, the owner of the DIME Store, a shop on McKinney Street where a collective of local artists sell their handmade goods.
Tickets cost $2.50 in advance at dimehandmadeharvest.com and $5 at the door. Children and teens under 18 are free to attend.