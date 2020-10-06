Denton County Friends of the Family's 40th anniversary gala will be a virtual event Thursday evening to celebrate the organization's milestones and plans for the future.
The nonprofit offers services to people impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence. The gala to celebrate its 40th anniversary will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hopeful attendees can purchase tickets on the organization's website and participate in an online silent auction through 11:59 p.m. Friday. A $25 ticket gets people a virtual seat, and a $175 ticket gives guests a seat, dinner for two and a bottle of wine delivered the day of the event.
Ticket purchases go to the organization's clients affected by sexual assault and domestic violence, according to its website.
Guest speakers include Dale Hansen of WFAA, state Sen. Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound) and state Rep. Michelle Beckley (D-Carrollton).
“For 40 years, DCFOF has provided compassionate, comprehensive services to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault, while partnering with our community to promote safety, hope, healing, justice and prevention," said Kelly Briggs, director of marketing and development, in a news release. "We invite you to join us at our virtual table, where everyone has a seat.”