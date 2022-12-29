Children's Health Plano image
Buy Now

“Healthcare is hard right now,” said Sunni Yates, a nursing director for Children’s Health Plano.

 Jacob Wells/KERA News

Adriane Kreher and Sunni Yates both work in Children’s Medical Center Plano, where their teams have experienced high patient volumes in 2022. Kreher is the director of the respiratory care and pediatric intensive care unit, where Yates is the nursing supervisor and oversees the clinical resource team. They share what they’ve seen and what keeps them coming back to health care, year after year.

2022 in pediatric healthcare

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you