Much of the work over the past 20 years by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 6 office in Denton has involved storm recovery.
“Some of the major projects involved helping Louisiana recover from Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Gustav and Hurricane Rita,” said Earl Armstrong, a spokesperson for Region 6. “And now, we are helping them with recovery from Hurricane Laura.”
The Region 6 office has been in Denton since 1979. It oversees 69 tribal nations and Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico.
“We help people before, during and after disasters,” Armstrong said. “We help individuals and local, state and tribal governments learn ways to lessen or prevent future disasters. We also help them understand ways to prepare for disasters.”
The Denton office is authorized for about 270 positions, Armstrong said.
“We are still helping Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey and Tropical Storm Allison in 2001. We’ve helped Texas recover from Hurricane Ike. And 15 years ago, Katrina hit Louisiana.”
A month later, Texas was hit again, this time by Hurricane Rita.
“So we helped people in local and tribal communities recover from all of those,” Armstrong said. “That includes everything from repairing roads, bridges and public buildings and providing assistance to individuals.”
Nationally, FEMA works with states, tribes, communities and territories “to evaluate and better understand their current flood risk, as well as the actions … to mitigate and become more resilient against future risk” through the Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning program, according to FEMA’s website.
“We also award grants to (those) entities to mitigate against disasters,” Armstrong said. “And we award grants to state and tribal governments to reimburse local communities for costs associated with disaster recovery.”
This year, more than $1.5 billion in FEMA disaster-recovery grants have been awarded, he said. In non-disaster grants, more than $175 million has been awarded.
The building in which Region 6 operates opened in 1964. Before FEMA, the Office of Civil Defense was there, Armstrong said. The federal agency, created through an executive order by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, consists of 10 regions in the continental U.S.