Chief Frank Dixon of the Denton Police Department on Monday provided an overview of policies and programs for 2021 and crime statistics from last year.
Dixon’s presentation included the creation of the department’s mental health division, a program to mediate between patrol officers and people who feel they were treated unfairly during traffic stops, statistics on internal and external complaints about police conduct and a program that solicits feedback on animal services, police and public safety communications.
Denton City Council members offered few questions about the presentation during their meeting, except for seeking clarification on crime statistics.
“Thank you for talking about the increase in domestic violence and the overlap between the murder numbers and domestic violence numbers,” council member Deb Armintor told Dixon. “I was wondering if there’s also overlap between the rise in reported gun violence and domestic violence numbers as well.”
That was a response to Dixon’s statement that half of the city’s six murder cases reported in 2020 stemmed from domestic violence.
As for calls for service related to guns — people with firearms, shots heard and people shot — those stats increased in 2020 over the previous year in each category.
“We haven’t seen specifically a corresponding rise in domestic violence in firearms,” Dixon said. “But because most courts have been shut down or greatly reduce those cases that have gone to trial, we have found that offenders are not being as scared [about] carrying weapons. They are more afraid of being caught by a foe [and] without a gun than being caught with a gun by police at this point.”
Last year, the top 10 crimes reported, according to Dixon, were burglary of vehicles (859); theft of property between $101 and $749 (711); theft of property under $100 (553); assault causing bodily injury-family violence (539); criminal mischief between $101 and $759 (434); driving while intoxicated (412); theft of property between $2,501 and $29,999 (401); theft of property between $751 and $2,499 (329); fraudulent use of identifying information (296); and public intoxication (241).
Council member Paul Meltzer asked Dixon if it was fair to say that incidents of crime seemed to be rising more than the population.
“It hasn’t risen that much,” Dixon said. “I think, overall, [it’s about] us working collectively as a community. I think council member Armintor herself talked about this on several different occasions. We’ve got to get past just putting people in jail. The Denton County Jail shouldn’t be the biggest consumer of mental health services in the county.”
Armintor has often asserted that defendants charged with nonviolent crimes in Denton shouldn’t be in jail. An extension of that is mental health patients shouldn’t be jailed, either, for nonviolent crimes.