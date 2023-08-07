Abbott at TWU
Buy Now

Gov. Greg Abbott ceremonially signs Senate Bill 15 Monday at the Blagg-Huey Library at Texas Woman’s University. He was joined by Paula Scanlan, far right, who was a teammate of trans swimmer Lia Thomas at the University of Pennsylvania.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Gov. Greg Abbott came to Texas Woman’s University on Monday to ceremonially sign legislation banning transgender athletes from participating in college sports in Texas, a law he says will protect the integrity of women’s college athletics.

Abbott officially signed Senate Bill 15 — which has been dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act” by supporters — in June. The law will take effect in September.

TWU protester
Buy Now

More than 100 people gathered outside of TWU's Blagg-Huey Library on Monday to protest Gov. Greg Abbott's signing of the "Save Women's Sports Act," which bans trans athletes from competing in collegiate sports in Texas.
Abbott protesters at TWU
Buy Now

Nova Martin, center, came to protest Monday at TWU, telling KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo that Senate Bill 15 is especially personal for her. She’s a trans woman who competes in the Fort Worth Adult Soccer Association and says she’s the first openly trans woman to do so.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0