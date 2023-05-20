American Airlines pilots have reached an agreement in principle with the Fort Worth carrier, just a week ahead of the start of a busy summer travel season.

In a note to pilots, the Allied Pilots Association, which represents American’s more than 15,000 pilots, said the parties will wrap up contractual language for the agreement. Once completed, the negotiating committee will present the agreement in principle to the union’s board of directors for consideration. The board needs to review the proposed agreement at least seven days prior to any meeting convened to consider the tentative deal.

0
0
0
0
0