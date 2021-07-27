Task force officers on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man who they believe was responsible for a Friday afternoon shooting that left a 50-year-old man in the hospital.
Amy Cunningham, a Denton Police spokesperson, said the man was in stable condition from his wounds as of Monday.
The alleged shooter, Early Brown Jr., was booked into the city of Denton Jail at 9:35 p.m. Monday and held Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
The bond amount was equally divided between two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A caller alerted officers to what they believed were four gunshots around the 3500 block of Briercliff Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Officers reported finding multiple shell casings in the area and initially announced the victim had multiple gunshot wounds but was in stable condition by Saturday afternoon.
They identified a second victim, a 45-year-old man who was not injured, at the scene.
Cunningham confirmed via phone Tuesday that the 45-year-old and the 35-year-old alleged shooter are brothers.
She said police don’t have any information about what motivated the shooting that they are willing to publicly release Tuesday afternoon.
Police reported the alleged shooter fired from a vehicle at the parked vehicle occupied by both victims. Cunningham said police reports didn’t indicate what kind of firearm was used in the shooting.
Officers from the Denton Police, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Flower Mound Police operating under the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Brown in the 400 block of North Masch Branch Road Monday night.
A press release stated task force officers and Denton Police SWAT members arrested Brown without incident.
County crime records show Early Brown Jr. has been arrested several times on various charges over the years.
Those with additional information about the shooting are asked to contact Detective Louis Pizana at 940-349-7930.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.