Officers in the Fry Street area just after midnight Thursday saw a man repeatedly enter various bars before leaving a few minutes later.
“Employees told officers that they suspected he was either doing drugs or selling them to other patrons,” police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Friday.
Officers trailed the 30-year-old to the 1200 block of West Oak Street, where they found him sitting in the passenger seat of a parked Toyota.
The vehicle’s two occupants rolled down a window, at which point officers reported smelling marijuana coming from inside the car.
As the 28-year-old driver exited the vehicle, officers noted they saw a small baggie containing what appeared to be cocaine in the driver’s seat. The driver confirmed the substance was cocaine, according to police reports, which a field test later confirmed.
“[Officers] believed the passenger had sold the cocaine to the driver,” Cunningham said.
The 30-year-old, who officers initially trailed to the vehicle, told police there was marijuana inside the car.
A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie containing marijuana on the dashboard and a wallet that contained multiple empty baggies and another baggie of cocaine.
The 28-year-old driver told police the wallet belonged to his passenger, which seemed confirmed when officers found the 30-year-old’s ID inside.
In total, officers confiscated 2.6 grams of what they believed to be cocaine and 1.4 grams of what they believed to be marijuana.
The 28-year-old driver was charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. The 30-year-old passenger was charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, as well as the manufacture or delivery of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance.
Cunningham confirmed the only cash the 30-year-old had on him were two $20 bills.
Other reports
1100 block of West Hickory Street — Two roommates in their 20s called police early Thursday morning to report somebody had stolen from their garage overnight.
“One of the residents told officers that the overhead garage door was partially open all night, which was believed to be the possible point of entry [for a thief],” Cunningham said.
The 21-year-old roommate told police before 7 a.m. that he had gone into his garage to grab his backpack, which contained folders and journals, and noticed the missing items.
Aside from the missing backpack, he said he was also missing two Android phones and a white pair of Nike Airforce 1s with red laces.
His 20-year-old roommate told police he was missing a white pair of Nike Jordan Retros, a pair of high-top yellow Nike Airforce 1s with a strap, and a pair of black Nike Airforce 1s.
The pair estimated the retros were worth $300 and each other pair of shoes was worth $100. They weren’t sure if they wanted to prosecute the alleged theft, according to police reports.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 373 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.