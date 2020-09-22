Denton police arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly pulled out a knife on another man and fired a gun through a wall Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said.
Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Ruddell Street in reference to a person with a knife around 6:17 p.m. Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said a suspect pulled a knife out on another man.
The two were also involved in a dispute earlier Tuesday where the suspect fired a gun through a wall, but no arrests were made at the time.
The assailant was arrested and booked into the Denton City Jail around 8 p.m. Cunningham said he barricaded himself in an apartment unit when police arrived, but negotiators worked to speak with him. She said no one else was inside the apartment.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.