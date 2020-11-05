The city of Denton is home to seven fire stations — with an eighth still in the works — and with seven stations, the city has a fair share of specialty rescue coming from the Denton Fire Department.
Fire departments don’t just put out fires. A majority of what they do is provide emergency medical services from 911 calls, and several stations in Denton boast specialty rescue teams including aircraft rescue, hazardous material response, heavy duty rescue and swift water rescue.
“First of all, all of our firefighters, we’re all hazards certified,” said Battalion Chief David Boots, the Fire Department spokesperson. “We do firefighting, we do [emergency medical services] and we have basic skills training in all different types of risk. We have specialty certifications that require additional training that we require for different fire stations for [personnel] to be permanently assigned there.”
The Central Fire Station on Hickory Street is the heavy rescue station, Boots said.
“Now what I mean by that is in order to be at this station, you have to have high angle ropes rescue as one of your certifications, and be willing to go to one of the other types of specialties,” he said. “There’s all different types of things that you can get specialty rescue [certification for], but the main focus of Fire Station 1 downtown is in heavy rescue collapse, rope rescue and confined space.”
Station 3 on McCormick Street does aircraft rescue and sees interesting calls surrounding the University of North Texas, Boots said. Station 3 personnel are required to attend aircraft rescue and firefighting school. B-shift Capt. Derek Oswald at Station 3 said they rarely receive calls requiring aircraft rescue.
“When we do have an incident, it’s usually a small plane,” Oswald said. “It’s not a common thing, but it’s our biggest thing. It’s when pilots are in the air and they’re having an issue like they can’t get their landing gear to come down, there’s smoke in the cockpit or they’re running low on fuel.”
Then, the department gets an alarm.
“We immediately access the runway right behind them as they land,” Oswald said. “Now, we have had planes crash into the bushes out there, in the Mesquite brush, and we’ve had some fatality wrecks. … It happens, but it’s not common.”
They also respond to crashes on Interstate 35, especially around the University Drive exit, Oswald said.
Station 5 on Windsor Drive deals with hazardous materials calls and also responds to calls regionally, said Capt. Kevin Hewell, the station’s B-shift captain, with the most common calls being fuel leaks following vehicle crashes.
“The more common things are gonna be like the fuel leaks, like 18-wheelers on the interstate involved in an accident [where] fuel tanks may be punctured. Those are fairly common. Other things as far as ammonia or chlorine gas leaks are fairly rare, but they do happen. I would say most of our responses are gonna be things like fuel spills.”
Like other stations with specialties, Hewell said the station runs a dual ship with its ambulance, brush fire truck, hazmat team and Quint — a fire engine with five main functions.
“We do normal responses to fire and medical calls on our ambulance and if there’s a hazardous materials call, the crew normally on the Quint jump over to hazmat,” Hewell said. “Everyone here is a certified hazmat technician. … We’re not solely dedicated to hazmat.”
Station 2 is the city’s swift water rescue that helps out when there’s a flood. Station 7 is the department’s training facility and it houses the department’s bomb squad vehicle. Station 8 is currently an ambulance-only “station” that operates out of a former classroom building behind Medical City Denton, but will soon have its own 2-bay station with a fire engine.
The city of Denton’s website also breaks down some of the history behind the seven stations. A few have artwork alongside them, giving the stations some personality. Hewell said coming up with emblems is a tradition among firefighters.
The Central Fire Station is the Powerhouse, showing a muscular bearded man holding a lightning bolt.
“This building that we’re in used to be the power generating station for the city of Denton back in the day,” Boots said. “There’s pictures of it in our museum that [shows] they used to house the big power generators at one time. So, hence the name Powerhouse.”
Station 3 is deemed the Nut House and has an albino squirrel on its emblem, UNT’s unofficial mascot named Lucky. UNT is in the station’s response area.
“We’ve got Lucky wrapped up in a fire hose because things get kind of nutty in that district,” Boots said.
This excludes the night a floor collapsed during a party in 2017 at The Ridge Apartments, off-campus housing for students. The complex on Colorado Boulevard is out of Station 3’s reach.
Oswald said the city sees a huge influx of students every year and that their calls never slow down.
“Some of them, you know, they’re spreading their wings, if you will,” Oswald said. “It can make things interesting. … Most of the other fire stations, when school lets out at the end of the year, their calls will pick up because kids are out of [middle and high] school, and ours just never pick up. It levels out. [College] students go home and then we deal with school age kids. We never have that slow down. We’re always busy.”
With seven fire stations and an eighth one coming along soon, Boots said the city of Denton is blessed to have the 1-1 ratio of ambulances to fire engines and the specialty rescues at several stations.
“Most departments in the area don’t do that, especially the bigger departments,” Boots said. “They have a lot less ambulances to fire engines. The new Station 8 coming on board will [bring] a new fire engine over there. In January, we’ll have a brand new fire engine along with the [ambulance] that’s already there. So we’re really, really blessed to have that type of response in the city.”