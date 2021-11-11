Andrea Tart said she’s wondered for years whether her answer to the call was influenced by her family’s 250-year history of military service.
Tart, a nine-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was the guest speaker Thursday morning during Denton County’s Veterans Day hour-long celebration. Situated in front of the county’s veteran memorial, about one hundred guests listened to Tart recounting her own history and how much service opportunity changed for women in the last few decades since she joined in 1984.
“I was fortunate to live in a time when women’s ability to serve in the full spectrum of military career fields was just opening up in the late ‘80s,” Tart said. “We were only allowed to fly non-combat aircraft, but we were still allowed to fly. And now 35 years later, we see women in most combat jobs across all services.”
Thursday’s celebration was the county’s 11th event in collaboration with the local universities. Speakers hyped up the county’s dedication to helping veterans, naming several organizations and facilities available to them as they transition back to civilian life.
Hats donned the heads of men and women with the different branches and wars they served in. Several women boasted Women Veterans of America Chapter 48 and several men showed off American Legion hats. Dozens of attendees wore uniforms from different branches.
The crowd gazed in awe as the event’s flyby — a pilot whose helicopter was decked out in camo — came down at a safe distance away from the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square. A large American flag flew on one side of the Square, supported by two Denton Fire Department trucks.
With the long line of family in service, Tart wondered if the call to service was in her DNA or if it was a learned behavior. While she didn’t have the answer, she said she knows the military service is part of who she is.
Tart encouraged the veterans in the crowd to pass on the values they learned in service in the different branches: service before self and excellence, loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, personal courage, honor, courage and commitment.
“Each of you has your own legacy of service to pass along,” she said. “You have answered the call that your country called, and you need to do something with that because not everyone is able to or decides to answer the call.”
Coming off a recent orientation for high schoolers seeking out military service, Congressman Michael Burgess said he wasn’t sure if anyone would show up on that September morning. The airport bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan was fresh in people’s minds.
“Is any student going to want to put themselves in service and sacrifice with what they had just witnessed?” Burgess said. “And I got to tell you, it was standing room only at Guyer auditorium that Saturday morning at 8 o’clock. ... We are so grateful to have the citizens who are willing to step forward when their country requires.”