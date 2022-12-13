Operation Lone Star
Department of Public Safety agents oversee a group of three undocumented migrants as they continue the process of arresting them after they were caught in private property as part of Operation Lone Star in Kinney County near Brackettville on Nov. 8, 2021.

 Verónica G. Cárdenas for ProPublica/The Texas Tribune

MEXICO CITY — A senior Mexican official said his country stands ready to work with the Biden administration when a pandemic-related public health order lifts later this month — but if, and only if, the U.S. agrees to fundamental steps, including strengthening policies for resettling migrants in the U.S. and fostering economic development in the migrants’ homelands.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Roberto Velasco, a top diplomat and Mexico’s chief officer for the North America Unit at the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, described negotiations with the U.S. as “intense” and “round-the-clock.”

