MEXICO CITY — A senior Mexican official said his country stands ready to work with the Biden administration when a pandemic-related public health order lifts later this month — but if, and only if, the U.S. agrees to fundamental steps, including strengthening policies for resettling migrants in the U.S. and fostering economic development in the migrants’ homelands.
In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Roberto Velasco, a top diplomat and Mexico’s chief officer for the North America Unit at the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, described negotiations with the U.S. as “intense” and “round-the-clock.”
The ongoing negotiations between officials from both countries come as more than 1,500 migrants made their way from Ciudad Juárez to El Paso on Sunday, after some said they escaped or were rescued by Mexican federal forces from a cell controlled by members of organized crime.
The weekend’s surge comes as U.S. and Mexican officials prepare for an increased migrant flow in anticipation of the Dec. 21 lifting of Title 42, the public health order that allows U.S. border agents to expel migrants without giving them a chance to apply for asylum under the justification that it was for pandemic safety.
A federal judge has ordered the end of Title 42, although the Biden administration has said it plans to appeal, It’s not clear what the Biden administration’s plans are after the lifting of the public health order.
An average of about 2,400 people are turning themselves in daily to agents of the U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso. Migrants from Latin America — including Peru, Nicaragua, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela — are crossing the Rio Grande and turning themselves in to agents at a processing center on the U.S. side.
To relieve pressure on the overcrowded processing center, migrants are being flown to Border Patrol locations in other regions — including the remote Big Bend area, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP. Between three to five flights a day depart from El Paso, according to CBP.
The drama plays out as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas is expected to visit El Paso on Tuesday for a previously planned trip.
Velasco said any scenario where Mexico collaborates with the U.S. after the lifting of Title 42 must have these conditions:
- An expansion of a new humanitarian parole program to apply for asylum in the U.S. without have to traverse Mexico, a journey that’s costly and dangerous.
- Efforts to continue the diplomatic dialogue with countries that have poor to no diplomatic ties to the U.S. — like Cuba and Venezuela. These are countries with high numbers of migrants coming to North America often because of U.S. sanctions.
- Stronger policies for resettling migrants across the Americas.
- A strategy for fostering economic development in the migrants’ homelands with the hope of stemming migration.
Since late summer, El Paso has become ground zero for migration, with 53,000 encounters recorded by Border Patrol agents in October. A similar number is expected in November, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Federal agents have recorded a record number of encounters along the entire southern border, more than 2.2 million, in a year.
Mexico plays an outsize influence in the migration flow, as the U.S. is limited in how to manage its ability to expel migrants to countries it has no diplomatic ties with. This is the case for Nicaraguans, the latest group that has put the U.S. in a difficult spot. Mexico won’t take them, forcing U.S. immigration authorities to release the migrants with tracking devices to await a court hearing.
Last October, the U.S. and Mexico agreed on a plan that allows some Venezuelan migrants to enter the U.S. legally without having to set foot in Mexico. Under the plan, migrants were able to apply for humanitarian visas online. A cap was set at 24,000. The idea behind the plan is to ease pressure at the U.S.-Mexico border, Velasco said. More than 6 million people have left Venezuela in the past five years.
“We believe the model we used with Ukrainians and Venezuelans has worked very successfully,” said Velasco. “It’s a more realistic and creative approach. In essence, we look to create real pathways for a more orderly, safe and regular migration, in contrast with traveling through Mexico and Central America.
“The results are clear: The new pathways work well and irregular migration has very significantly shrunk,” he said, adding that the number of Venezuelans entering Mexico has plummeted significantly, from 4,000 to daily to less than 200.
Angela Kocherga, news director of KTEP public radio, and freelance journalist Luis Torres contributed to this report from Ciudad Juárez.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.