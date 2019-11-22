From the outset, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess was opposed to impeachment proceedings. On Friday, with the public impeachment hearings concluded, the Pilot Point Republican said no testimony from the hearings had changed his mind.
At stake is whether Trump, only the fourth president to face an impeachment inquiry, coerced Ukraine to investigate a political rival in the 2020 election to give himself an advantage.
Only the public-facing hearings have concluded. Remaining are deliberations behind the scenes.
“I was not convinced that they should go forward with the impeachment,” Burgess said over the phone Friday morning. “I don’t think they have the evidence. I don’t think they’ve made their case.”
Burgess said he will continue to review evidence and not make up his mind before the process is concluded.
“I’m not saying my mind couldn’t be changed,” Burgess said.
Other Republicans also have said they’re unconvinced, including U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, the Texan considered more persuadable than many House Republicans have been regarding impeachment. Hurd, who represents the 23rd District that covers a large portion of Southwest Texas, gained attention during the hearings for questions deemed objective, an indication to many that he was taking the process seriously amid a Republican corps defending the president.
Burgess said Hurd’s assertion that the hearings did not reveal any unambiguous evidence requiring an impeachment trial in the Senate was thoughtful and accurate.
Burgess struck the same tone Friday as he did in October, when he explained why he voted against impeachment. He called the process “a shame” and motivated by Democrats’ disdain for the president and his agenda.
“Believe it or not, I’m not glued to the TV set all day watching what’s going on with those hearings,” Burgess said. “At the end of all this, nothing changes except there is an election in 11 months’ time. And that’s really where this should be decided.”
In 2011, Burgess told constituents President Barack Obama needed to be impeached. The statement came when a constituent suggested at a local tea party meeting Obama should be impeached to stop him from “pushing his agenda.” Burgess replied, “It needs to happen, and I agree with you it would tie things up.”
Burgess was asked about this on Friday, in context with his claims that a Trump impeachment was only politics in the eye of the 2020 election.
“Upon reflection, maybe that wasn’t the wisest course of action,” Burgess said. He said the reason for that was a unilateral effort by the Obama administration to enter the conflict in Libya at the time.
Burgess commended Trump for how he has weathered what the congressman said are attacks from Democrats since the beginning of his term in 2017.
“I don’t know if there are many people who could have withstood what he has endured,” Burgess said.