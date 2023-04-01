A shooting in southeast Dallas led to the discovery of a cockfighting operation Friday night, police say, and a large number of birds was still being seized Saturday.
Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. Friday to the 10100 block of Rylie Road, near Bloomfield Drive, and found a wounded man.
Police said the man was shot during a fight. He was taken to a hospital and was stable, police said.
While at the property, the officers also discovered a large number of roosters and determined the birds were being raised for fighting, police said.
Dallas police said their animal cruelty unit executed a search warrant for the birds and also found cockfighting paraphernalia. Authorities did not provide an exact number of animals but said there were “hundreds” of birds.
Dallas Animal Services, which was assisting with the seizure of the birds, did not respond to a request for comment.
Bernardo Duran Betancourt, 47, was booked into the Dallas County jail on an aggravated assault charge connected to the shooting. Betancourt’s bail was set at $75,000, and it is unclear whether he has an attorney.
No charges have been filed in the animal-related case. Investigations in both cases are ongoing, police said.
