After Sunday’s cold, windy rain, Denton is set for at least a few days of sun and warmer temperatures in the week to come, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
While clouds are forecast for Tuesday, every other day is forecast to be clear and sunny — outside of Friday night and its 20% chance of rain that continues into Saturday. As of Sunday afternoon, the NWS forecasts temperature highs for the upcoming week at 47 Monday, 48 Tuesday and 47 Wednesday before heating up to 54 Thursday, 58 Friday and 59 Saturday.
NWS meteorologist Bianca Garcia said temperatures will be below the region’s historical December average — 56.6 — for the first half of the week, but will reach and exceed it by the end.
“We have more humid air coming and we’ll also see more sunshine,” Garcia said. “That will help warm us up for the end of the week.”
The week is also forecast to receive a good amount of wind, with Tuesday forecast for gusts as high as 25 mph and Wednesday for gusts as high as 20 mph. Other days will likely see wind ranging from 5 to 10 mph.
While Friday night and Saturday do have a 20% chance of rain, Garcia said the accompanying front won’t bring much more than that in the way of storms or cool-downs. Denton is likely safe from major weather systems — at least through the weekend.
“It won’t really bring too much of the cooler air,” Garcia said.
As meteorologists have said previously, the North Texas region is currently in its dry season, which could bring wildfire threat if it goes too long without rain. Days like Sunday help to mitigate that risk.
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.