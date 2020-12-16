The chief operating officer of a major golf organization allegedly threw his girlfriend to the ground after she refused to return her car keys to him at a home in Frisco, according to an arrest affidavit.
Darrell Crall, 53, was placed on administrative leave from PGA of America after he informed them of the allegation. He was arrested on Nov. 24 and charged with assault family violence impeding breath or circulation after the Frisco Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance.
“Darrell made us aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously,” a spokesperson for PGA of America said Tuesday. “He has been placed on administrative leave while the judicial process runs its course. We have no further comment.”
His girlfriend called 911 to request officers at a residence in the 5200 block of Town and Country Boulevard around 8 p.m., claiming Crall threw her down and choked her, the affidavit says. The residence is at the very edge of the Denton County line that borders Collin County.
Following an investigation, Crall was arrested but bonded out on Nov. 25 after posting $15,000 bail.
While speaking with the two, Frisco police noticed the victim had a fresh red scratch on her cheek, two scratches on her right hand and two broken nails on her right hand but no redness around her neck. The affidavit says she broke into tears while speaking with officers about the incident.
In the affidavit, she alleged the two began arguing almost immediately after she arrived home on Nov. 24, escalating to the point where they decided to break up. The argument turned physical after she returned the apartment keys but refused to give back her car keys.
The police record details the physical argument where Crall and the caller each had differing accounts of what happened, but officers ultimately determined Crall was the primary aggressor by escalating the argument into a physical altercation and repeatedly instigating by attempting to take back the keys.
The woman's allegation is that Crall placed his hands around her neck and demanded she return the keys. According to the affidavit, she told police she couldn’t breathe normally and had to gasp for air while he physically tried to take back the keys.
Crall also allegedly pushed her to the ground, sat on her and pulled her hair. When she handed over the car keys, she told police he pushed her several times while taunting her as she began to walk out of the apartment.
While speaking with Crall, the affidavit says police learned he “pinned [her] to the kitchen counter and applied pressure to her to get the keys,” and the woman flailed her arms to keep Crall from getting them, striking him in the process.
Police noted in the affidavit that Crall was calm, apologetic and didn’t have any injuries when they spoke with him.
According to the police record, his account of the incident is that he fell to the ground while holding his girlfriend, causing them both to fall, and he denied putting his hands around her neck. He told police he asked for the car keys back because she wrecked the car in the past when she was upset, and he didn't want that to happen again, according to a supplemental report.
“Please know that Darrell has full faith in the legal system and expects that when all the facts are known, the truth — that no crime occurred — is something everyone will understand,” Crall’s attorney David Ovard said in a statement Tuesday. “In addition, the person who initially made a complaint has since recanted all of the allegations and doesn’t want this matter to be involved in the legal system. Darrell expects to be fully exonerated.”
PGA of America is in the process of moving its headquarters to Frisco from Florida by 2022 — a relocation Crall was responsible for, according to the PGA website.