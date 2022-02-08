For some with lower income levels, a lack of rental history or a criminal background, there are numerous barriers people experiencing homelessness have to break through in order to get more stable housing.
Advocacy from local entities is a key component in getting landlords to see past misdemeanors or other issues, said Elena Lusk with the United Way of Denton County. She said people experiencing homelessness can rack up arrests or citations just by trying to meet their basic needs.
Such misdemeanors could include loitering tickets for sleeping in an abandoned building, a parking lot or on private property, or theft charges for stealing things needed for basic survival.
“They’re criminalized in a lot of ways, even if homelessness [isn’t a crime],” Lusk said. “Misdemeanors rack up and they can cause a lot of barriers to get someone into housing, and our navigators have to build partnerships with properties.”
She said a criminal history, even a 10-year-old misdemeanor, can stall things out.
In a report to the Denton City Council in January, Sgt. Elisa Howell with the Denton Police Department described these misdemeanors as pedestrian, quality-of-life and moving violations that can create a barrier to unhoused people. Tickets and court fees cost money, and unpaid citations or failure to show up to court can lead to more fines and warrants.
Recognizing the barriers citations can create, the Police Department’s new Drop Program will allow people experiencing homelessness to have citations dropped if they reach out to the department’s Homeless Outreach Team. Howell said the Drop Program is a way to get people connected to services, especially those who are resistant because they had bad luck in the past, are afraid or have other reasons to avoid help.
“A lot of people experiencing homelessness have that barrier because they have minor infractions that leave a ticket, [which] can become a warrant because they can’t pay for it,” Howell said. “If they have warrants, they’re being cycled in and out of jail. Some of the [assistance] programs in our area are very strict and won’t take someone in if they have warrants.”
When someone thought to be homeless gets a citation, she said the police officer now has to let them know they can potentially get their citations dropped if they complete a two-week plan with the Homeless Outreach Team.
Both United Way and Our Daily Bread Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center have staff who work as advocates to encourage landlords to give unhoused people a chance at signing and maintaining a lease.
“We’re branching out to single[-home] landlords and explaining this is the person’s self-sufficiency plan, we’re offering this amount of assistance, wrap-around services — really trying to sell the picture overall instead of getting stopped at misdemeanors or felonies,” Lusk said. “However long ago it was, we show what their plans are, how long they’ve been employed, how long they haven’t had a criminal history and what they’ve done to rebuild their life. We’re showing a full picture of the human being other than what is on a background check.”
Dianna “Dee” Moore, director of program services for Our Daily Bread Together with MKOC, works with the nonprofit’s clients daily to create plans of self-sufficiency.
“A lot of times it’s not a criminal background. It’s a lack of rental history, lack of credit and then of course the background,” Moore said. “But if they’re honest, we look at that and review that with [an apartment’s] management team.”
Both said they’ve seen a lot of success, and that helps encourage those apartment managers to accept more clients in the future. Lusk said United Way of Denton County works with about 70 properties spread between Denton and Lewisville.
At Our Daily Bread, Moore said they create 90-day plans with clients to help them budget and make sure they’re able to pay a month’s rent in case they miss work.
“And then they stick to it and, of course, I check on them,” Moore said. “It’s a lot of intense case management until a year [is up], unless they’re stable, [like] making rent every month.”
Lusk said United Way housed 90 to 100 households in the last year, with some of those people moving from total homelessness or a hotel to a home of their own. Moore said she got two people into stable housing on Sunday, and the nonprofit was able to house a lot of people recently.
“I tell them I’m going to be with them for up to a year,” Moore said. “If they’re stable and I know they’re doing well, then I close their case out and they’ve done well. I still check on them or they’ll call me. In fact, I had a call this morning from one that I housed last year and just let me know, ‘I’m doing good. I’m keeping my appointments. I want to do this. I want to come back and volunteer.’”