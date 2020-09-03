Denton disability activists are sharing concerns that the Take Me Home Program increases policing, but Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said the program is only meant to rapidly find people with developmental or intellectual disabilities who have gone missing.
A few advocates for disability rights said Tuesday that the Denton Police Department’s implementation of the national Take Me Home Program is a form of ableism — discrimination against people who are disabled by those who aren’t disabled. Val Vera, the director of the Disability Inclusion Society in Denton, said the department didn’t reach out to anyone in the Denton disabled community, to his knowledge, to speak about the program.
“It’s a program that impacts our community, yet the community wasn’t involved in the shaping of it,” Vera said. “It’s far too often the disability community is disregarded or dismissed when it comes to things that affect us. … It’s disappointing that the first thought wasn’t [to] connect with people that are disabled to make it community friendly.”
Some of the issues activists shared included the fear that someone would maliciously register someone, worries that this could increase jailing or institutionalization, and concerns that people would take advantage and call the police if they see someone with a disability acting differently in public.
Dixon said he thinks the main concern is that people haven’t educated themselves on what the program is. The Take Me Home Program is a national program developed by the Pensacola Police Department in Florida following a meeting in 2003 when Panhandle Autism Society members asked an officer what parents of nonverbal children can do to improve encounters with law enforcement.
The online registration form asks Denton residents to submit their loved one’s name, photo, home address and if they have any disabilities. Dixon said this program saves precious minutes where a missing person with a disability could be in danger when they’re missing.
Information is kept confidential, and Denton’s program hopes to help individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities better communicate with first responders, but members of the Disability Inclusion Society in Denton said it “infantilizes disabled people and impedes on their autonomy.”
Dixon said the program is voluntary but added parents can add or remove their underage children in the program’s database without input from their kids.
He said people with conservatorship over adults can do so as well because they have authority through the court system. Adults who aren’t under conservatorship or guardianship who are registered can request to be removed.
“This is not an intelligence database, not a mechanism for the police department to stop random people walking on the street; it’s [meant] for criminal justice purposes only, specifically for a high-risk person when someone’s missing,” he said. “I’ve talked to numerous parents that have children on the spectrum that have been overwhelmingly supportive of the program.”
Dixon added that some parents he has spoke to are offended that some activists are speaking on behalf of all parents.
Abigail Clement, a Denton resident who works as an Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator and accessibility consultant, said she wants the department to use resources that are already available rather than keep the Take Me Home Program.
“They do have [access to] the city Committee on Persons with Disabilities, ADA coordinators which are a legal requirement, the Arc of Denton County, two stellar universities that offer very well rounded social and clinical programs that could at least lend them in evidence based research,” Clement said. “I think it’s a real loss, not just [for] the disabled community but the city, for them to not utilize those modes for improvement.”
Clement said she has seen registries for disabled people work in terms of emergency management, but she worries that the Take Me Home Program in Denton will keep “othering” people with disabilities.
“Anything created special for the disabled … it’s not a good feeling,” Vera said.
Vera and Alex Bradley, the president of the Self Determination Group in Fort Worth, said the program also takes away the independence and rights of those on the list who don’t want to be on it.
“You can get put on this list as a minor, not need guardianship as an adult, and still be on it,” Bradley said. “The whole concept goes against what we believe that anybody with a disability should have a right to make their own choices in life.”