John Wetteland
Buy Now

John Wetteland walks out of the Denton County Courts Building on Monday. On Tuesday, the former Texas Rangers pitcher pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

 Al Key/DRC

The trial of former Rangers pitcher John Wetteland resumed Thursday with the defense calling witnesses to the stand.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you