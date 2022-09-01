The trial of former Rangers pitcher John Wetteland resumed Thursday with the defense calling witnesses to the stand.
Wetteland is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His trial is being held in the 462nd District courtroom presided over by Judge Lee Ann Breading.
Breading said it was likely the jury would start deliberating later Thursday, but she wasn't sure of a more specific time frame.
The first witness the defense called was the accuser’s maternal grandfather. He said he had frequently been near the accuser since his birth and described him as a great kid.
He said the accuser and Wetteland had a doting, ideal relationship. The grandfather said he noticed a change in the accuser’s demeanor when a person named Chris came into his life.
Chris is a man who is not biologically or legally related to the Wettelands. He moved into the accuser’s home when he was a teenager. The defense’s opening statements Tuesday indicated Chris would not be testifying in the trial.
The grandfather called Chris a bully who would use demeaning language against the accuser.
He said Chris put a wedge between him and the accuser and became controlling of the family. At this time, the accuser seemed depressed, his grandfather said. He said the accuser began to mimic Chris’ “aggressive” behavior.
The grandfather investigated Chris’ background and said his concerns were justified. It was not stated what he found. He said the accuser’s mother ignored the information he gave her and told him it wasn’t true.
The grandfather said he received texts and emails, and he didn’t know who they were from, but he believed them to be from Chris. He also received electronic communication from the accuser that he believed was from Chris due to the “increased vocabulary” and because of the negativity of the messages.
Upon receiving the letter, the grandfather said he was “flabbergasted,” and he couldn’t believe anyone could write that, much less his grandson. He called the accusations far-fetched and said, “No, not John.” When he asked the accuser to meet about the letter, the grandfather said the accuser said he would have to check with Chris and his mother, which made him feel uneasy.
The grandfather has no relationship with the accuser now, he said, even though he would like to. He does not believe the accusations in the letter, he said.
In cross-examination, state prosecutor Lindsey Sheguit asked if the accuser was involved in a lot of school activities. The grandfather said yes. Defense attorney Derek Adame asked if while teens can be busy, was it odd they could never meet? The grandfather agreed and said it was disappointing.
Sheguit asked if the grandfather was aware depression could be a symptom of experiencing sexual assault. No, the grandfather said. Sheguit then asked if the witness could understand what it must feel like to not be believed by your grandfather. He said no, he could not. He said he was not aware the accuser no longer speaks to Chris or that Chris no longer believes the accuser’s allegations.
Adame asked if the grandfather still thinks Chris influenced the accuser. Yes, he said.
