Beginning Saturday, access to the north and south and Emily Fowler branches of the Denton Public Library will be limited.
According to a news release, walk-in access will be suspended because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Denton. However, all three branches offer drive-up window pickups, and the Fowler and south branches offer curbside pickup for held items. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At the north and south branches, appointments are accepted for computer and internet use, and all three branches offer virtual book-a-librarian help. Also, the Denton Public Library continues to offer virtual programming through social media and Zoom classes.
Scheduled to reopen in January, the Denia Recreation Center will remain closed at least until spring, according to the news release. The Denton Senior Center and Denton Civic Center also will remain closed until that time.
However, the MLK Jr. Recreation Center and the North Lakes Recreation Center are open, with the former being the primary Inclement Weather Warning Station.
More information about center openings can be found at cityofdenton.com/coronavirus.