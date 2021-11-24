WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has overturned hundreds of its own rulings since 1789, but hardly any on an issue as divisive as abortion rights.
Next Wednesday, the justices will hear arguments on a 15-week ban adopted by Mississippi in open defiance of Roe vs. Wade, which gives women another two months to legally terminate a pregnancy.
Anti-abortion forces have waited decades for a court willing to overturn the 1973 landmark. But the conservative majority’s distaste for Roe is only part of the equation.
Judicial inertia poses at least as big an obstacle for anti-abortion forces. Generations have passed without the court tossing a major precedent in the dustbin of history. The bigger the case, the greater the reluctance.
Roe is as big as they come, though it’s also a rare ruling that stirred more upheaval than it dispelled.
“To reexamine a watershed decision” without “the most convincing justification” would amount to “a surrender to political pressure” that would badly undermine the court’s legitimacy, the court ruled in a case known as Casey in 1992, the last time it agreed to reconsider Roe.
In upholding the central finding — that states cannot ban abortion before viability, the point at which a baby born premature could survive — the Casey majority could think of just one time the court reversed itself on such a divisive and momentous topic.
That was Brown vs. Board of Education, ending school segregation.
No wonder the phrase stare decisis pops up so often in the massive stack of briefs filed ahead of this week’s arguments. That’s Latin for “to stand by things decided.”
Respect for precedent isn’t spelled out in the Constitution. But it’s fundamental to any legal system. Rule of law depends on consistency and predictability.
So does this week’s case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
“Forcing a woman to continue a pregnancy against her will is a profound intrusion on her autonomy, her bodily integrity, and her equal standing in society,” the Biden administration argues, siding with Mississippi’s only abortion clinic. “Stare decisis would require adhering to Roe and Casey even if the Court now believed they were wrongly decided.”
Public support is about 2-1 for Roe, and has been for decades. But the anti-abortion minority scoffs at the idea that anyone — judges, clinics or expectant mothers — should view Roe as settled law.
“Stare decisis is not an absolute shield that protects failed precedents from subsequent review,” reads a brief in Dobbs filed by Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah, all former Supreme Court clerks. “Decisions that have proven unworkable… are prime candidates for reversal. This is particularly true where, as here, the underlying decision is egregiously wrong.”
The full phrase better captures the dispute: Stare decisis at non quieta movere, which means “to stand by things decided and not disturb settled points.”
In short, Roe has been the law of the land since 1973.
The fact the court agreed to hear Dobbs is proof that the question of whether abortion is a constitutional right isn’t yet settled.
Texas cases pending
Legal scholars and activists on both sides of the fight expected a ruling by now on Texas’s six-week abortion ban.
When the Dec. 1 hearing on Dobbs opens, it will be three months since the Supreme Court allowed Senate Bill 8 to take effect, and one month since the court heard arguments on challenges by providers and the federal government.
The focus in those cases isn’t abortion rights, per se, but the enforcement mechanism: state-sanctioned lawsuits against clinics, doctors and others by anyone interested in pitching in to deter abortion.
The longer the court let SB 8 operate, the louder the signal that Roe is in peril.
Even without that backdrop, Dobbs has drawn incredible attention.
The torrent of friend of the court briefs has poured in — 135 in all, from state and federal lawmakers, advocacy groups, clinics, religious leaders, legal scholars, women who’ve had an abortion and now regret it and others grateful they had the option.
Much of the legalese is devoted to this question of precedent — when to stick by it, and when to abandon it.
“Roe and Casey were egregiously wrong when they were decided,” the state of Mississippi argued. “Two egregiously wrong decisions that dispense with so much precedent do not have a stronger stare decisis claim: they have a singularly weak claim.”
The court wrestled at length with that issue in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania vs. Casey.
It was ultimately that doctrine that kept abortion rights alive in 1992. The court was fractured and there was no majority willing to say that Roe, in which a Dallas woman had challenged Texas’ century old abortion ban, was decided correctly.
But there were enough justices to reaffirm Roe’s central finding out of respect for precedent, and to add a wrinkle: states could impose restrictions if they don’t pose an “undue burden.” Texas and other states have been testing the limits ever since.
Abortion cases since then have been decided by narrow margins, and anti-Roe justices continue to attack the precedent.
Pleading with the court ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, Mississippi’s sole abortion clinic warned in a brief that a “cascade of state abortion bans” would follow if the court abandons precedent — exactly the sort of upheaval judges try to avoid by sticking to previous rulings.
“Casey is precedent on top of precedent,” the clinic argues, noting that the 1992 court rejected precisely the same request Mississippi now makes. “Every version of the state’s argument amounts to the same thing: a request that the Court scuttle a half-century of precedent and invite states to ban abortion entirely.”
Texas is one of many states with laws on the books to ban abortion immediately if Roe falls.
“Abortion advocates argue that stare decisis demands fidelity to the Court’s prior decisions in order to foster stability, reliance, and integrity,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office wrote in a friend of court brief joined by 23 other states. But “Roe and Casey created and preserved a nonexistent constitutional right.”
Justices on the losing side — so far — “have explained why Roe was lawless since the day it was decided,” Texas argued, emphasizing that Roe remains in dispute.
School segregation
As the court noted in Casey, the most earth shaking instance of the Supreme Court overturning its own precedent came in 1954.
The high court had put its stamp of approval on state-sanctioned discrimination in the now-infamous 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson ruling.
Louisiana had enacted a law requiring separate railway cars for Blacks and whites. Homer Plessy — who was seven-eighths Caucasian and under state law, Black — sat in a “whites only” train car. In an act of civil disobedience supported by the railroad itself, which balked at the expense of providing extra cars, he refused to leave.
He was arrested and convicted. A judge rejected Plessy’s argument that the Separate Car Act violated the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, which guarantees due process and equal protection for all.
On a 7-1 vote, the Supreme Court agreed: The Constitution recognized equality of races before the law, but segregation did not amount to unlawful discrimination. Plessy upheld Jim Crow laws and became the legal basis for official segregation of public schools.
The Brown ruling was unanimous and precisely the opposite.
“In the field of public education, the doctrine of ‘separate but equal’ has no place. Separate educational facilities are inherently unequal,” wrote Chief Justice Earl Warren.
In a Dobbs brief, 236 members of Congress who support abortion rights noted that when the court does take the extraordinary step of overturned precedent, as in Brown, it’s almost always “in the name of advancing individual liberty and equality.”
Scrapping Roe would be the opposite of that, they argued.
The lawmakers, including nine of 13 Texas Democrats in the U.S. House, also allude to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Standing by precedent “is particularly important at a time when the legitimacy and integrity of institutions essential to American democracy have been challenged….The only thing that has changed since Casey is the composition of this Court. And a change in the membership of the Court has never been a reason to discard settled precedent.”
Sodomy and other reversals
Even in very recent history, the justices have revisited previous rulings — some dusty with age, some fairly fresh.
In 1986, the Supreme Court upheld a Georgia law criminalizing private consensual sex between two people of the same gender. Bowers vs. Hardwick, decided 5-4, held that the Constitution does not confer a fundamental right to engage in same-sex sodomy.
That ruling lasted 17 years, until a case from Houston reached the high court.
Police had entered John Lawrence’s apartment and saw him engaged in a sexual act with another man, Tyron Garner. (Garner’s ex-boyfriend had told police there was a man with a weapon in the apartment).
The two men were arrested and convicted of deviate sexual intercourse under a Texas law that banned homosexual conduct.
In a 2003 landmark, Lawrence vs. Texas, the Supreme Court tossed out the convictions, the Texas law, and Bowers.
The ruling set the stage for Obergefell v. Hodges, which recognized same-sex marriage as a fundamental right in 2015.
Dark money
At least $1 billion in “dark money” — from donors who remain anonymous — flooded federal elections last year, according to OpenSecrets, which tracks campaign spending.
The torrent was unleashed by Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission. The controversial 5-4 ruling in 2010 wiped away a century of campaign finance restrictions, and overturned a ruling from just seven years earlier, McConnell vs. FEC.
Citizens United, a conservative nonprofit group, had been promoting a film critical of Hillary Clinton during the 2008 primaries. The FEC had ordered it to stop under the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 — better known for its authors, Sens. John McCain and Russ Feingold.
In 2003, the high court had upheld key provisions of the McCain-Feingold law in a challenge brought the Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell:
— A ban on “soft money” — unlimited independent spending or donations to state parties by wealthy individuals, corporations and unions, and
— A ban on campaign ads funded by corporations and unions within 30 days of a primary, or 60 days of a general election.
Citizens United overturned these key provisions. Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote that limits on “independent political spending” violate free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.
“Political speech is so ingrained in this country’s culture that speakers find ways around campaign finance laws,” the court wrote, adding that a ruling that has been “undermined by experience since its announcement” is not carved in stone.
Cruz and his allies cite that reasoning in their brief in Dobbs.
Right to counsel
Generations of TV viewers can recite the Miranda warning. It has been a staple of crime dramas since the Dragnet reboot in 1967:
“You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to an attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be provided for you….”
The court required police to apprise suspects of those rights in a 1966 case called Miranda vs. Arizona, three years after cementing the right to an attorney for felony defendants in Gideon vs. Wainwright.
Clarence Earl Gideon had broken into a pool hall in Panama City, Fla. At trial, the judge refused his request for a lawyer because under Florida law, indigent defendants were only entitled to a taxpayer-funded counsel in death penalty cases.
The book and film Gideon’s Trumpet recounted the improbable fight of this poor drifter, played on screen by Henry Fonda.
From prison, Gideon scribbled a plea in pencil to the nation’s highest court, which in 1942 had ruled against a man named Smith Betts, who’d been convicted of robbery in Baltimore.
Betts v. Brady rejected a claim that the Due Process Clause meant felony defendants who can’t afford to hire a lawyer are entitled to one provided by the state.
The court took Gideon’s case, and named a future justice, Abe Fortas, to represent him.
At oral arguments, Fortas noted that when the legendary defense lawyer Clarence Darrow (also portrayed by Fonda, on Broadway and TV in a one-man show) had been arrested, the first thing he did was hire a lawyer.
If even Darrow needed help, how could Gideon, who’d never made it past eighth grade, be expected to know his way around a courtroom?
The Gideon ruling in 1963 was unanimous. The court overturned Betts.