Prices at the pump continued to fall this week across the state and nation — but area drivers saw none of those windfalls, as the DFW region was one of only a few in Texas to see prices increase, AAA reported Thursday.
The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 2 cents to $2.29, which is 33 cents less than during this time last year. At the same time, the average price nationwide dipped a penny to $2.57 a gallon — 28 cents lower than in 2018.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.52, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.06 per gallon.
Closer to home, prices spiked across the DFW region, with the average price in Dallas jumping 4 cents to $2.32 a gallon, while the price in Fort Worth-Arlington inched up 3 cents, also to $2.32 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.04 a gallon, reported at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 6 cents lower than the lowest-available price last week, but Sam's Club appears to be an outlier, with the next-cheapest price being $2.17 gallon — 7 cents more than last week's low price.
Demand for retail gasoline, which remains high in Texas, is chipping away at supply, but not at a high enough rate to increase gas prices, AAA noted. All major Texas metropolitan areas surveyed by AAA have prices under $2.50 per gallon except for Midland and Odessa. The only areas to see average price increases on the week were Dallas, Fort Worth and Sherman/Denison.
In regard to Hurricane Dorian, as an east coast storm the storm is not threatening major oil and gas infrastructure, so its impact is anticipated to remain localized to its path along the east coast, AAA reported. Motorists in Florida and along the East Coast may see price spikes locally and regionally as motorists flock to stations to top off vehicles.
Gas supplies are tight in Florida and could prove the same for South Carolina and Georgia. The severity of the storm will determine access to fuel supply and impact on gas prices in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia following the storm.